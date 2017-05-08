Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter

This is a dream come true.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty


Nicki Minaj is getting students through college with the most random act of philanthropy.

On Saturday, a fan sent Nicki a meme on Twitter as a joke, asking if she would donate some cash for her college fees. Nicki replied, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur shool and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

After this, Nicki’s timeline went nuts. The rapper responded to more than a dozen of the requests, according to TMZ. Some folks asked assistance with student loans costing thousands of dollars, while others asked for less in tuition fees, books, and other school supplies. Nicki made sure she was thorough in deciding who would receive the money.

According to TMZ, who checked in with some of the lucky recipients, Nicki has already started sending the money. She’s asked for bank info through direct messaging and one person, who spoke to TMZ, said they already received $500.

This could be the first round of the Nicki fund. According to a tweet from her, she might give away more money to needy students in a month or two.

Much love to Nicki for this kind gesture!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 21 hours ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 23 hours ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 3 days ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 4 days ago
05.06.17
Photos