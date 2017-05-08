Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of Domestic Violence

"I want nothing to do with her."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Chris Brown Performs in Concert in Oslo

Source: Nigel Waldron / Getty


As reported earlier, Karrueche Tran is serious about serving a restraining order against her ex Chris Brown. After claims that he kicked her down a flight of stairs, punched her in the stomach, and threatened he with a gun, Tran’s people have been attempting to serve Brown court documents. 

Now, Brown is speaking up against the domestic violence allegations and the court’s attempts at serving him papers. On Instagram the singer said, “So sick of these thirsty adults…Her team is trying their best. For what? No one has served me and the lengths they are going, I should call them stalkers.”

Brown then insinuated that Tran’s claims of abuse are only being used to tarnish his reputation. “What’s even more f*cked up is that, they played off of my past by saying I abused her,” he said. He ends by saying all the accusations against him are only meant to benefit someone else’s career. “Notice that this sh*t happens when they need to promote something. No one cares, especially me. That’s why I’m being slandered. Nobody will care about them if my name isn’t involved. I want nothing to do with her…you think I wanna chase or still be with someone who would try to destroy me??? She doesn’t need a restraining from me. I need one from them.”

You can read Brown’s words below.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #chrisbrown #commentcreepin

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

Tran or her legal team have yet to respond.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of Domestic Violence

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 21 hours ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 23 hours ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 3 days ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 4 days ago
05.06.17
Photos