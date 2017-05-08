Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki Minaj In New Tracks

He's still got a bone to pick.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - July 1, 2015

Source: Rob Kim / Getty


Meek Mill is still holding grudges with three news songs he released on his 30th birthday. He takes shots at his enemies on the tracks “$lay,” “Backboard,” and “Left Hollywood.”

With “$lay,” he references the allegations that sparked his feud with Drake, claiming the “Know Yourself” rapper has ghostwriters. Meek raps, “Back in this bitch and you know we reloaded / Look at the credits to tell you who wrote it.” He goes on to call out inauthentic rappers in general saying, “Maybe I’ll sell if I rap and I lie / Maybe I’ll sell if I let niggas write it.”

Meek takes aim at Drake again in “Left Hollywood” by making a More Life reference: “Go to war like we got like four lives / Talkin’ before like, all this lil’ rap shit/ Where I’m from if you turn 18, then that’s More Life for real nigga.”

Drake has said before that he will no longer perform his Meek diss record “Back to Back.” Their beef has since died down, but Meek’s recent words could pick things back up.

Meek also came for his ex, Nicki Minaj, by bringing up her beef with Remy Ma. In “$lay” he raps, “I’m on the roof with that scope / When I hit them little bitches like Remy, my nigga.” He starts the same verse with “Woke up this morning, I had a ménage,” which is also most likely a reference to the “No Frauds” rapper.

Neither Drake or Nicki have responded to Meek’s tracks. They could be closing and locking the door on the Philly rapper for good…or they might take the bate. We’ll keep you updated if new heat comes from the Young Money family. For now, you can listen to “$lay” and “Left Hollywood” below.


Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki Minaj In New Tracks

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 23 hours ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 3 days ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 4 days ago
05.06.17
Photos