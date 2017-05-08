9 O'Clock News
Monday Motivation: Taraji P. Henson’s MTV Awards Speech For ‘Hidden Figures’ [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


Hidden Figures walked away with the Best Fight Against the System Award and it was well deserved. And on top of that, Taraji P. Henson’s MTV Awards speech for Hidden Figures was unsurprisingly just as inspiring as the film.

https://instagram.com/p/BT1QGgSDGnQ/

The film, which was also nominated for an Oscar, told the untold story of a team of African-American female mathematicians who served at NASA during the early years of the United States space program. Unfortunately, Henson was the only one of the “hidden figures” in attendance at the award show, but she made sure to give love to her costars, or “sisters,” as she called them, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.

 

