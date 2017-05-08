Monday Motivation: Taraji P. Henson’s MTV Awards Speech For ‘Hidden Figures’ [VIDEO]

Hidden Figures walked away with the Best Fight Against the System Award and it was well deserved. And on top of that, Taraji P. Henson’s MTV Awards speech for Hidden Figures was unsurprisingly just as inspiring as the film.

https://instagram.com/p/BT1QGgSDGnQ/

The film, which was also nominated for an Oscar, told the untold story of a team of African-American female mathematicians who served at NASA during the early years of the United States space program. Unfortunately, Henson was the only one of the “hidden figures” in attendance at the award show, but she made sure to give love to her costars, or “sisters,” as she called them, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: