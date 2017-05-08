'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Don’t Get Hit With The #DiddyCrop

Some of your favorite celebrities aren't making the cut. At least in Diddy's pictures

Posted 53 mins ago
I LOVED everything about this picture of Diddy and Cassie at this year’s Met Gala. It was the perfect amount of EXTRA, and “my woman is the center of my attention” type of thing.

Since these pictures have been taken, Diddy has taken many others with stars like Migos, Jaden Smith, Travis Scott. Just to name a few. but some of the other people didn’t make the cut, at least on Diddy’s IG page lol.

Lol when petty has no age limit!!!!!!!!! #diddycrop

A post shared by @luvvblacc on

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

#teamlove #blackexcellence

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on

 

Welp.

