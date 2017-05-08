Don’t Get Hit With The #DiddyCrop

I LOVED everything about this picture of Diddy and Cassie at this year’s Met Gala. It was the perfect amount of EXTRA, and “my woman is the center of my attention” type of thing.

Since these pictures have been taken, Diddy has taken many others with stars like Migos, Jaden Smith, Travis Scott. Just to name a few. but some of the other people didn’t make the cut, at least on Diddy’s IG page lol.

Lol when petty has no age limit!!!!!!!!! #diddycrop A post shared by @luvvblacc on May 7, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 3, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

#teamlove #blackexcellence A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on May 5, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Welp.

