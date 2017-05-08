Steve Harvey is reportedly laying off his Chicago staff after five years together, and hiring a new crew for his L.A. based show that launches in September.

Radar Online reports that Harvey’s new show is simply titled “Steve,” and he “hurt” a lot of people who have worked for him for years when he didn’t offer them jobs at the new gig.

Many current staffers were willing to make the move with Harvey, but according to an insider, they won’t get that chance.

“He didn’t offer interviews to many people who have been with him since beginning, and hurt lots of people who would move on their own to LA to be part of the new show,” one staffer told Radar. “Steve never even addressed the staff about it. He never said a word about them all losing their jobs. These are die-hard loyal staff members.”

