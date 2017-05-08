Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Steve Harvey is reportedly laying off his Chicago staff after five years

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live

Steve Harvey is reportedly laying off his Chicago staff after five years together, and hiring a new crew for his L.A. based show that launches in September.

Radar Online reports that Harvey’s new show is simply titled “Steve,” and he “hurt” a lot of people who have worked for him for years when he didn’t offer them jobs at the new gig.

Many current staffers were willing to make the move with Harvey, but according to an insider, they won’t get that chance.

“He didn’t offer interviews to many people who have been with him since beginning, and hurt lots of people who would move on their own to LA to be part of the new show,” one staffer told Radar. “Steve never even addressed the staff about it. He never said a word about them all losing their jobs. These are die-hard loyal staff members.”

As reported via EUR

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Steve Harvey is reportedly laying off his Chicago staff after five years

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 23 hours ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 3 days ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 4 days ago
05.06.17
Photos