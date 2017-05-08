Music
Watch Lil Uzi Vert Stage Dive 20 Feet In Miami Festival

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Uzi Vert really wasn’t lying to us when he said “I cannot die because this my universe” in “XO TOUR Llife3”.

From the looks of these two videos, we have no idea how he survived one of the most epic, insane stage dives of all time.

This was shot at the music festival Rolling Out that happens down in Miami.

 

Photos