Music
Home > Music

Who Won Big At the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


 

The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place in California and it brought out all the big name celebrities.  Check out who the big winners were for the night

 

MOVIE OF THE YEAR 

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)

BEST VILLAIN

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

BEST HOST

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13TH (Netflix)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

BEST HERO

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

TEARJERKER

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)

NEXT GENERATION

Daniel Kaluuya

BEST DUO

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)

BEST AMERICAN STORY

Blackish (ABC)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live (FOX)

 

Hot Or Not: MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet Style

21 photos Launch gallery

Hot Or Not: MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet Style

Continue reading Hot Or Not: MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet Style

Hot Or Not: MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet Style


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 12 hours ago
05.08.17
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
 12 hours ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 2 days ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Funkmaster Flex Breaks Down Into Tears While Making…
 3 days ago
05.07.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 4 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 4 days ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 4 days ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 4 days ago
05.05.17
Photos