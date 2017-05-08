All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Source: Frazer Harrison/MTV1617 / Getty
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards have come to a close, with films like
Moonlight and Get Out taking home multiple golden popcorn statues and plenty of hilarious (and sometimes tear-filled) speeches. See all the highlights, below:
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome win Best Kiss:
The two young actors were rewarded for the brave performances.
Trevor Noah wins Best Host:
Noah thanks Trump for providing non-stop comedy.
RuPaul’s Drag Race wins Best Documentary Competition:
RuPaul showed us how it’s done.
Lil Rel Howery wins Best Comedic Performance:
Lil Rel Howery stole the show.
Big Sean Performs:
Big Sean brought the house down with his performance.
Daniel Kaluuya wins Next Generation:
The
Get Out star continued to solidify his Hollywood stardom.
Blackish wins Best American Story:
The historic show brought home another award.
Hidden Figures wins Best Fight Against the System:
And the women of
Hidden Figures were once again thanked for bringing the historic true story to life.
Congratulations to the well-deserving winners!
SOURCE: Twitter
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!
Source:Instagram
2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. Migos
Source:Radio One
5 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade West
Source:Instagram
8 of 19
9. #Currentsituation
Source:Instagram
9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNation
Source:Instagram
10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenes
Source:Instagram
14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
15 of 19
16. T.I.
Source:Radio One
16 of 19
17. 2 Chainz
Source:Radio One
17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
19 of 19