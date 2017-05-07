Chris Rock Reportedly Cheated on His Now Ex-Wife with Kerry Washington

What’s done in the dark … well you know how the rest of it goes. In any event the old saw pretty much relates to Chris Rock who, as we recently reported , confessed to being unfaithful to his now former wife.

Also the comedian revealed in a comedy routine that he cheated on his ex-wife with three different women, including a “big star.” Now, sources say that “big star” was none other than “Scandal” star Kerry Washington.

A new Rolling Stone story reported Rock saying in a routine:

“I was a piece of s–t,” of his marriage to ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. The mag adds that Rock “segues into his infidelities and gets disarmingly specific, describing three women: one famous, one semifamous and one a member of the retail class.”

Here’s what that source we referenced above told Page Six:

“He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [‘I Think I Love My Wife’] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area.”

Buzz about the affair actually began around 2007, we hear, when Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow. But Rock reignited the rumor in the RS cover story on his “Total Blackout” world tour. “It’s the alimony tour. I’ve got to make some money first,” he told the mag. His divorce was finalized last year. A source close to Rock brushed off the routine as shtick, but admitted his marriage to Malaak was tumultuous. “I take it as a joke when he says he cheated with a famous person. He even says he cheated with a member of Destiny’s Child, but not Beyoncé,” the source said. “He was friends with Kerry around that time. They did the movie together. He was also separated from Malaak around that time. They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation.” Washington’s ex Moscow was asked about the alleged affair in 2016 and reportedly responded, “No comment.”

Well that’s all in the past now as Washington is (happily?) married to ex-NFLer Nnamdi Asomugha. The couple have two kids, a daughter Isabelle and a son Caleb.

Meanwhile, Rock is currently dating actress Megalyn Echikunwoke. And as far as doing the marriage thing again, Rock responded:

“Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”

Oh yeah, if you’re wondering, so far, neither the Rock or Washington camps have commented on the story.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Alberto E. Rodriguez and Getty Images