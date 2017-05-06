Funkmaster Flex says Biggie Wouldn’t Have Died If Tupac Didn’t Lie

Via |

Funkmaster Flex is continuing to catch flak over comments he made about the 1994 Quad Studios shooting involving Tupac Shakur. In another Instagram Live video, Funk Flex has added a layer of clarity to his claim that Tupac accidentally shot himself during the infamous Quad Studios incident.

In the clip that lasts well over 40 minutes, the radio personality offered some insight into why he spoke ill of ‘Pac more than 20 years after his death. At several points in the video, Flex explained that his only issue with the rapper was the fact that he blamed Biggie for the Quad Studios shooting.

