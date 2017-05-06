9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Funkmaster Flex says Biggie Wouldn’t Have Died If Tupac Didn’t Lie

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

VH1 X Complex Celebrate the Release of 'The Breaks' House Party NYC at Webster Hall on December 10,

Source: Nicholas Rhodes / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Funkmaster Flex is continuing to catch flak over comments he made about the 1994 Quad Studios shooting involving Tupac Shakur. In another Instagram Live video, Funk Flex has added a layer of clarity to his claim that Tupac accidentally shot himself during the infamous Quad Studios incident.

In the clip that lasts well over 40 minutes, the radio personality offered some insight into why he spoke ill of ‘Pac more than 20 years after his death. At several points in the video, Flex explained that his only issue with the rapper was the fact that he blamed Biggie for the Quad Studios shooting.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Funkmaster Flex says Biggie Wouldn’t Have Died If Tupac Didn’t Lie

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 1 day ago
05.06.17
Funkmaster Flex Breaks Down Into Tears While Making…
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 2 days ago
05.05.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 3 days ago
05.04.17
Photos