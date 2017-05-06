9 O'Clock News
Here’s Everything We Know About a Potential Jay Z Album (So Far)

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
NBA All-Star Game 2017

Source: Tyler Kaufman / Getty


For more than three years, Jay Z fans have pondered whether the Roc Nation boss would turn in his suit and tie for a mic and studio. Then, on Friday morning (May 5), Swizz Beatz teased that the Blueprint MC is in “album mode.”

In recent months, Hov has been spreading the wealth with his bars. First, he gifted DJ Khaled a verse for the luminous “Shining,” also starring Beyonce. Then he joined Frank Ocean and Tyler, The Creator for a smooth ride on “Biking.” If those clues weren’t enough, this summer, Hov will headline his Made in America Festival alongside J. Cole and The Chainsmokers, and have also been added to the lineup for Austin City Limits Fest 2017. 

With Hov apparently busy both recording and performing, it appears that he’s ready to make a full-fledged comeback. Check out everything we know so far about his upcoming album below.

Photos