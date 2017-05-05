So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

It’s A Match: Chrissy Teigen And Becca Reveal New Palette

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Model Chrissy Teigen officially teamed up with Becca Cosmetics to release her much-anticipated Teigen Glow Face Palette, Becca X Chrissy.

After sending the internet into frenzy by putting out today’s release date last night, the four shade kit made its debut on Sephora‘s app, where it will also be distributed by the end of this month.Chrissy’s line of colors were inspired by the different looks she uses on the red carpet and is excited to share her tips and beauty secrets for make up. She told WWD, “For me, it was really to use colors that would resonate with all sorts of skin shades.”

The shade colors include a Rose Gold Highlighter, Shimmering Skin Perfector, Sunlit Bronzer that comes in Malibu Soleil and a golden pink coral blush.

The line will launch world-wide May 29th and will be available at all Sephora stores, costing about $46.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Chrissy Teigen On The Fringe Of Fashion Or Is She Bringing It In Burgundy?

Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Most Revealing Mommy Moment To Date

Justine Skye Teams Up With MAC For New Line Of Highlighting Powder

Glow Up: The Best Lightweight Makeup Products for Summer

16 photos Launch gallery

Glow Up: The Best Lightweight Makeup Products for Summer

Continue reading Glow Up: The Best Lightweight Makeup Products for Summer

Glow Up: The Best Lightweight Makeup Products for Summer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 1 day ago
05.06.17
Funkmaster Flex Breaks Down Into Tears While Making…
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 2 days ago
05.05.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 3 days ago
05.04.17
Photos