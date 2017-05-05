The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Claims His Job With Rickey Smiley Is Giving Him Stress [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Rickey Smiley found a bill addressed to him after Black Tony went and got “stress therapy” because of “work” at the morning show. The only problem with that is that Black Tony doesn’t come to work at all, so his “work stress” doesn’t really make any sense.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos