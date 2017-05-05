The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Kodak Black May Not Have To Go Back To Jail For Too Long [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
After violating parole, Kodak Black was sentenced to another year in jail. But, it seems like he is dealing with a judge that is willing to work with him, because he might not have to serve the full year at the end of it all.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

