Why Kodak Black May Not Have To Go Back To Jail For Too Long [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After violating parole, Kodak Black was sentenced to another year in jail. But, it seems like he is dealing with a judge that is willing to work with him, because he might not have to serve the full year at the end of it all.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Did Kodak Black Just Ruin His Career? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kanye West, Kodak Black, The Cowboys & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Was Kevin Gates Wrongly Jailed For Kicking Fan During Concert? [EXCLUSIVE]