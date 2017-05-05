The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Drake Get Another Woman Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
A few weeks ago, an Instagram model claimed that Drake got her pregnant. Her claims seem to have been disproven- though one can never been too sure. Nevertheless, even while that truth is unconfirmed, another woman has popped up claiming that she is carrying Drake’s baby. This one might have some more truth to it, however, as the two of them have been spotted together a few times, going back a few years.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

