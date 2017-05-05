The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley & Robert Glennen III On Disappointing Alton Sterling Development [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment


After months and months of hoping for justice, the federal government announced Wednesday that they would not be charging the two officers involved in the murder of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. While a state trial is still possible, the dismissal on the federal level is a frustrating and infuriating development that is all too familiar. Rickey Smiley and Robert Glennen III talk about the importance of voting in local elections, and parenting our children truthfully and unapologetically. Robert explains that devastating news like this occurs as a result of the local elections of the past, which put people in charge in communities that they don’t know or understand.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A woman shares her frustration about her children’s naivety about the dangers they are faced with as black people in the world. As Robert says, “it’s time for us to translate outrage into action.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: How Donald Trump’s Election Will Change Local Police Policies [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Killer Mike: Don’t Let Dallas Police Shootings Make You Forget About Alton Sterling & Philando Castile [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley: “Just Because You Live In The Projects, Don’t Mean The Projects Live In You” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Roy Jones Jr. Teaches Rickey Smiley’s Son A Lesson On Trust [VIDEO]

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

7 photos Launch gallery

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Continue reading Rickey Smiley & Robert Glennen III On Disappointing Alton Sterling Development [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

<p class="graf graf--p graf-after--li">Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the <a href="http://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a8275568/2016-deadliest-year-trans-people-murder-rate/&quot; target="_blank">deadliest year</a> on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been <a href="https://thinkprogress.org/six-transgender-women-killed-2017-1d3a2ccd988b#.5orytssq2&quot; target="_blank">seven murders</a> and we’re only in the third month.</p> <p class="graf graf--p graf-after--li">Considering trans women’s <a href="http://www.avp.org/storage/documents/ncavp_transhvfactsheet.pdf&quot; target="_blank">risk of sexual violence</a>, trans people’s <a href="http://www.lgbtmap.org/unfair-price-transgender&quot; target="_blank">economic vulnerability</a>, and trans women’s often hostile <a href="http://thecrimereport.org/2014/05/12/2014-05-can-cops-learn-how-to-protect-trans-women/&quot; target="_blank">interactions with police</a>, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.</p>

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 1 day ago
05.06.17
Funkmaster Flex Breaks Down Into Tears While Making…
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 2 days ago
05.05.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 3 days ago
05.04.17
Photos