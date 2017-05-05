Rickey Smiley & Robert Glennen III On Disappointing Alton Sterling Development [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After months and months of hoping for justice, the federal government announced Wednesday that they would not be charging the two officers involved in the murder of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. While a state trial is still possible, the dismissal on the federal level is a frustrating and infuriating development that is all too familiar. Rickey Smiley and Robert Glennen III talk about the importance of voting in local elections, and parenting our children truthfully and unapologetically. Robert explains that devastating news like this occurs as a result of the local elections of the past, which put people in charge in communities that they don’t know or understand.

A woman shares her frustration about her children’s naivety about the dangers they are faced with as black people in the world. As Robert says, “it’s time for us to translate outrage into action.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

