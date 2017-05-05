Who Knew? Brad Pitt Is A Huge Fan Of This R&B Singer

Since his very public split from wife Angelina Jolie last year, Brad Pitt has made it a point to be more open with his fans.

The actor recently graced the cover of GQ and got pretty candid in his interview. Pitt talked about how he didn’t want to play big roles of people in pain anymore, saying, “Yeah, I’m kind of done playing those. I think it was more pain tourism. It was still an avoidance in some way. I’ve never heard anyone laugh bigger than an African mother who’s lost nine family members.”

The legendary sex symbol added, “What is that? I just got R&B for the first time. R&B comes from great pain, but it’s a celebration. To me, it’s embracing what’s left. It’s that African woman being able to laugh much more boisterously than I’ve ever been able to.” As for his favorite rhythm and blues artist right now, Brad revealed that he’s been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean.

He said, “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”

Sounds like Frank has been getting Brad through some rough times. However, following a tumultuous few months of divorce drama, Brad says that these days, he’s just searching for solace.

GQ issued three different covers for Pitt’s feature piece. Check them out above.

