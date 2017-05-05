Watch: MC Lyte Reveals She’s Engaged

After years of living the solo life, the hip-hop icon is engaged, just two months after introducing her new boo John to the world. In an interview with Essence, Lyte revealed that she found love the new age way, saying, “I met my fiancé online.” She added, “My biggest thing with dating was the ability to be vulnerable. With [John] I can totally just let go and be myself.”

As for what got her to the place where she was knew she was ready for love, the star says, “Just being alone, being single in Los Angeles, California. That is a hard thing to do for a Black woman, to date and it be authentic and true. So I think when you’re present and you’re aware, it opens you up. And I found my fiancé online.”

If you’re feeling unlucky in love, there’s still hope later. MC Lyte’s advice for women looking for love is, “Bring the best you and to work on yourself continuously. And then also to be open. There’s so much baggage we bring from other relationships.” You may recall that the rap legend debuted her new relationship on Instagram earlier this year in a heart-warming post.

It’s good to see Lyte so lucky in love!