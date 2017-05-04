The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Ian Smith On How To Cut Sugar Cravings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


Dr. Ian Smith talks about his new book, “Blast The Sugar Out,” in which he tackles America’s sugar addiction. Dr. Ian Smith talks about cutting sugar cravings, and what happens when people successfully complete the 5-week play outlined in the book. He explains why the book isn’t just for diabetics and pre-diabetics, and why diabetics folks need help cutting the sugar intake as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, he gives some tips getting started with cutting sugar out without driving yourself crazy. Check out this exclusive video to Dr. Ian Smith explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Shares Medical Opinion On Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Fight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith On Why Losing Weight Isn’t About Eating Perfectly [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Discusses The New Workout To Help You Lose Weight Fast [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Celebrity Cougars & Sugar Daddies

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Cougars & Sugar Daddies

Continue reading Dr. Ian Smith On How To Cut Sugar Cravings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Celebrity Cougars & Sugar Daddies

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 2 hours ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 3 hours ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 19 hours ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 21 hours ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 22 hours ago
05.05.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 23 hours ago
05.05.17
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joseline Hernandez Accuses Kim Kardashian And Kylie…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Drake Confirms Whether Or Not He Got A…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Mel B Files A Restraining Order Against Ex-Nanny
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joe Budden Slams Lil Yachty As A…
 2 days ago
05.03.17
Photos