R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
R. LUM.R‘s “Frustrated” is an intense, yet smooth & dreamy track with a driving, banging beat. Over all of that shines some incredible vocals, and some potent lyricism. Check out the new song in the player above!

