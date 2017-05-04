Entertainment
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison

The actor gets called out for his "hard question."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Terry Crews is catching some major heat for a recent Instagram post questioning the difference between transracial and transgender. The question came as part of a series the actor does called “The Hard Questions.” His question this week was “Why is it considered perfectly fine to be transgender, but deemed totally unacceptable to be TRANSRACIAL?”

His inquiries received some backlash from social media. See below:

Crews’ question is most likely a response to Rachel Dolezal, who says she’s transracial and who has compared her experience to being transgender. A simple Google search might have serviced Crews well — if he seeks to better understand the subject. There have been many trans people and activists to speak on the subject, laying out the differences between race and gender, as well as providing other complicated analysis. Furthermore, it’s not “perfectly fine” to be trans — trans people are being murdered at alarming rates. Get woke, Terry.

