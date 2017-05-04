Entertainment
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest

This is how much time he got.

Posted 21 hours ago
Kodak Black has been sentenced to jail after being found guilty of violating his house arrest. According to the Florida newspaper The Sun Sentinelthe rapper will be sentenced to 365 days in county jail. However, if he completes life skills courses in jail, he could be out in a month.

In Fort Lauderdale, Black made his plea to the judge on Thursday after firing his previous attorneys, Gary Kollin and Allan Stephen Zamren. The new lawyer representing him was Brad Cohen.

In court, Black apologized to his family, friends and fans for his various mistakes. Atlantic Records’ Michael Kushner said the label is ready to hire a full-time mentor and advisor for Black if he needs counseling.

Black’s first album Painting Pictures was released on Atlantic Records on March 31st peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard albums chart.

 

 

 

