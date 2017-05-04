News
Home > News

Here’s What Happened To The Tennis Captain Who Made Racist Comments About Serena Williams

“His actions were not very good and we condemn them."

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Tennis Captain Ilie Nastase is facing the consequences for comments he made about Serena Williams back in April. At the Fed Cup in Romania, the former world No. 1 mentioned Williams’ baby with Reddit founder, Alexis Ohanian, who’s White. In reference to the baby, Nastase said, “Let’s see what color it has…Chocolate with milk?”

Nastase received major backlash for his comments, including from Williams. “It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and my unborn child,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

Now, Wimbledon has announced on Wednesday that Nastase will not be invited to the Royal Box following his remarks. “His actions were not very good and we condemn them. In terms of an invitation to the Royal Box, he is not going to receive an invitation this year,” All England Club chairman Philip Brook explained.

Natashe told BBC that he didn’t get the backlash to his “spontaneous” comments. “English people considered it was racist and everybody picked it up like that,” Nastase said. “The only person who can get upset maybe is Serena, but not you people in England. Why does everybody else get upset? I don’t understand. Whatever.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Here’s What Happened To The Tennis Captain Who Made Racist Comments About Serena Williams

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 13 hours ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joseline Hernandez Accuses Kim Kardashian And Kylie…
 14 hours ago
05.04.17
Drake Confirms Whether Or Not He Got A…
 16 hours ago
05.04.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 16 hours ago
05.04.17
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Mel B Files A Restraining Order Against Ex-Nanny
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joe Budden Slams Lil Yachty As A…
 2 days ago
05.03.17
11 Back-Breaking Vogue Clips That Will Make Your…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Damage Control: Travis Scott Releases A Statement After…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Baltimore Orioles Star Adam Jones Subjected To Racial…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Comedian Aries Spears Taking Legal Action Against The…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Jay Z Hit With A Lawsuit For Using…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Beyoncé Stans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Photos