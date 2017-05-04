Entertainment
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity

His response may shock you.

7 hours ago
Tribeca Talks Directors Series: J.J. Abrams With Chris Rock - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Contrary to his popular show Everybody Hates Chris, everyone actually loves Chris Rock.

The outspoken comedian received so much love that it ultimately lead to him divorcing his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock. Chris, who is currently in the middle of a nationwide comedy tour, recently sat down with Rolling Stone and got candid about his split from the mother of his two daughters.

He admitted, “I wasn’t a good husband a lot of the times. I was a piece of s**t.”  As for the infidelity, Rock says in his show that he felt he could get away with it because he was the family’s breadwinner and famous face. However, his tune changed when talking to the mag about the topic, saying, “That’s bulls–t. That actually goes the other way. My faults are magnified. Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you. And you let them down. Getting divorced, you have to f—ing start over. You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

The legendary comedian says he uses his recent divorce as material in his act for the Total Blackout tour, but for the sake of his daughters, he won’t reveal too much. He added, “It’s not fair — I have a mic, she doesn’t. God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That’s not cool. I’m going to have to see her at weddings and graduations.”

Chris and Malaak seem to be in a much better place these days. The comedian has moved on with a new love, actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, and even purchased a house down the street from Malaak’s in order to remain close. Recently divorced couples, take note.

