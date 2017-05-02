Uncategorized
Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Reveal of His Son’s Condition Includes Plea for Obamacare to Stay

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) made reference to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue Monday night in which he tearfully pleaded for the preservation of ObamaCare after his son was born with a near fatal heart defect and underwent open-heart surgery.

In a Tuesday morning speech on the House floor, Rep. Lee (D-Texas) said Kimmel’s words reminded her of testimony from people who didn’t have access to health insurance while Democrats were originally crafting the healthcare law.

“Last evening, in a very emotional testimony, one of our late-night hosts who entertains America every night gave an emotional statement about his infant son who was receiving heart surgery. And in his tears, his excitement for the success but his pain that people who did not have money as we debate this frivolous healthcare bill will be subject to the dangers and the devastation and the potential of death of a child you loved,” Jackson Lee said.

Kimmel noted on his Monday show that before Obamacare was enacted, people born with a congenital heart condition like his son might have been denied health coverage.

“You know, before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease, like my son was, there’s a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance, because you had a pre-existing condition,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel’s appearance came as House Republicans try to revive their legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare. The latest version of the bill would allow states to opt out of the healthcare law’s mandates for minimum insurance coverage requirements and that insurance companies can’t charge sick people higher premiums, unless high-risk pools are in place.

Kimmel concluded his monologue by calling on Americans to put aside partisan differences on healthcare policy.

“Don’t let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants,” Kimmel said.

“No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.”

Watch below:


