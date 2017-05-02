Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Beyoncé Stans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For Her Box Set

There's no doubt hardcore fans will dish out the cash.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - New York City

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty


Some Beyhive members are surely considering not paying rent this summer now that Beyoncé has announced her new Lemonade box set.

In a video announcement posted on Beyoncé’s Instagram on Tuesday, the megastar announced the How To Make Lemonade Box Set. It will feature a 600-page coffee table book with “hundreds of never-before-seen photos” from the creation of the visual album. The book will include a forward from author and political commentator Michael Eric Dyson (a self-proclaimed Beyoncé fan), as well as poetry from Warsan Shire, whose work was featured prominently in Lemonade. The set will also include a double vinyl LP version of Lemonade along with audio and visual downloads of the album. You can watch the announcement for the release below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

The cost for such a packaged box set? $299.99. Happy savings!

Released in April of 2016, Lemonade has been praised by critics, earning two Grammy awards, four Emmy nominations and receiving a Peabody Award. You can pre-order the How To Make Lemonade Box Set here.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Beyoncé Stans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For Her Box Set

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 Back-Breaking Vogue Clips That Will Make Your…
 8 hours ago
05.02.17
Damage Control: Travis Scott Releases A Statement After…
 8 hours ago
05.02.17
Baltimore Orioles Star Adam Jones Subjected To Racial…
 8 hours ago
05.02.17
Comedian Aries Spears Taking Legal Action Against The…
 8 hours ago
05.02.17
Jay Z Hit With A Lawsuit For Using…
 9 hours ago
05.02.17
Beyoncé Stans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For…
 9 hours ago
05.02.17
Frank Ocean’s Father Just Took A Big L…
 10 hours ago
05.02.17
Trending
Met Gala 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities
 1 day ago
05.01.17
NEW VIDEO: NICKI MINAJ – ‘REGRET IN YOUR TEARS’
 1 day ago
05.01.17
The Barstool Party 2017
Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Issa No Go
 4 days ago
04.29.17
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 5 days ago
04.28.17
Photos