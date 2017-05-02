Entertainment
Jay Z Hit With A Lawsuit For Using Roc Nation’s Logo

It’s still weird to know that Jay Z and Dame Dash are no longer business partners or friends, but now the label that Hov carried on his back for years is suing him.

According to TMZ, the rapper is being sued for putting the Roc Nation Logo on Major League Baseball apparel. As crazy as it sounds, Iconix Brand Group says Jay does not own the logo anymore, claiming that they acquired the Roc Nation logo as well as “licensing and brand management.” In the court docs, Iconix says it paid over $200 million for the logo and has control over where the logo is placed— especially when it comes to merchandise.

The company says they never approved the Roc label to appear on MLB hats, shirts and hoodies. The suit lists New Era, Lids (who sell and promote the hats), MLB, and the Giants as defendants alongside Jay Z and Roc Nation. Iconix is suing for at least $10 million in damages. Just last year, Hov and Dame won a lawsuit regarding the Roc-a-Fella logo.

Jay Z has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

