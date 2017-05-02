Entertainment
Baltimore Orioles Star Adam Jones Subjected To Racial Taunts At Fenway Park

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Adam Jones is not pleased about Monday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Baltimore Orioles star claims that he endured an outpouring of N-words and other racist taunts during the tense game. According to USA Today, Jones said, “A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me. I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.” Jones says that Monday was “one of the worst nights” of his 12-year major league career. He added, “Just part of the job, right? That’s one of the worst nights. It’s very unfortunate to be honest with you. I heard there were 50 – 60 ejections tonight in the ballpark. It is what it is. I just go out and try to play baseball. It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being. I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family.”

On Tuesday, Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy issued an apology statement to Jones, saying, “The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night. No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few. Such conduct should be reported to Red Sox security, and any spectator behaving in this manner forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action. Our review of last night’s events is ongoing.”

As for how unruly fans should be punished, Jones suggested, “What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand. Something that really hurts somebody. Make them pay in full. And if they don’t, take it out of their check.”
