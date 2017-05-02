Entertainment
Comedian Aries Spears Taking Legal Action Against The Radio Host Who Attacked Him

The funny guy gets serious.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
OK Go, Dia Frampton And Billy Eichner Visit fuse Studios

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


Some might remember when comedian Aries Spears was repeatedly punched by radio host Zo Williams last month. The recorded attack came after an argument escalated between Spears and Williams. Spears taunted Williams as one of the loud “light skinned n*ggas” that “wish they can be Black.” You can watch a clip of the incident below.


Now, Spears is taking legal action. According to TMZ, he plans on filing a lawsuit against Williams as well as the Internet-based radio station. Spears believes he made an appearance at the station as a comedian and he was only doing his job when Williams attacked a “defenseless and innocent” person.

Spears further believes the incident affected his ability to perform. Sources told TMZ that he’s hired Ben Meiselas of Geragos & Geragos for his case. The lawyers say the radio host had a natural inclination for violence and the station should also be held liable because they hired him.

We’ll keep you updated as more news about the suit comes to light.

 

Photos