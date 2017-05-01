The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Joke Of The Day: Kindergartener’s Drawing [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment


In today’s joke, Rock-T tells the story of a Kindergarten teacher and a student.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to the audio player to hear the rest of the story and how the crew reacted in this clip of the Joke Of The Day!

Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Bathtub [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Which State Has The Smallest Soft Drinks? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: A Man Walked Into A Bar… [EXCLUSIVE] 

Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

4 photos Launch gallery

Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending
Met Gala 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities
 16 hours ago
05.01.17
NEW VIDEO: NICKI MINAJ – ‘REGRET IN YOUR TEARS’
 23 hours ago
05.01.17
The Barstool Party 2017
Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Issa No Go
 3 days ago
04.29.17
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 5 days ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 6 days ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 6 days ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 7 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 1 week ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Photos