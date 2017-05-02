Entertainment
Trending
Home > Entertainment

Met Gala 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment


May 1st is known as fashion’s biggest night because it’s the day the Met Costume Gala is held in New York City.  Only hand selected celebrities get the invite to grace the red carpet and every year has a theme that they must follow.  Even though you are invited most are expected to buy a ticket because the gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Institute.  Tickets are $30,000 apiece, and tables are about $275,000.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The theme for 2017 is Comme des Garçons Art of In Between and is a nod to Rei Kawakubo, whose clothing will be on display at the Met after the gala.  The exhibit will be open to the public from May 4th through September 4th.

2017 Met Gala Fashion Hit and Misses

26 photos Launch gallery

2017 Met Gala Fashion Hit and Misses

Continue reading 2017 Met Gala Fashion Hit and Misses

2017 Met Gala Fashion Hit and Misses


RELATED STORY: Tupac Was Officially Inducted Into The Rock Hall In An Iconic Fashion (VIDEO)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending
Met Gala 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities
 1 hour ago
05.01.17
NEW VIDEO: NICKI MINAJ – ‘REGRET IN YOUR TEARS’
 8 hours ago
05.01.17
The Barstool Party 2017
Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Issa No Go
 3 days ago
04.29.17
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 6 days ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 6 days ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 6 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 1 week ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Photos