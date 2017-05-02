Met Gala 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities

May 1st is known as fashion’s biggest night because it’s the day the Met Costume Gala is held in New York City. Only hand selected celebrities get the invite to grace the red carpet and every year has a theme that they must follow. Even though you are invited most are expected to buy a ticket because the gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Institute. Tickets are $30,000 apiece, and tables are about $275,000.
The theme for 2017 is Comme des Garçons Art of In Between and is a nod to Rei Kawakubo, whose clothing will be on display at the Met after the gala. The exhibit will be open to the public from May 4th through September 4th.
2017 Met Gala Fashion Hit and Misses
2017 Met Gala Fashion Hit and Misses
Rihanna
Zendaya
Rita Ora
Alexis Ohanian & Serena Williams
Wiz Khalifa
Halle Berry
Ashley Graham
Mary J. Blige
Donald Glover
Solange
Kerry Washington & Michael Kors
Jennifer Lopez
Diddy
Cassie & Diddy
Zoe Kravitz
Future
Mary Kate & Ashley Olson
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Maxwell
Thandie Newton
Chrissy Teigen
Helen Lasichanh & Pharrell Williams
Tracee Ellis Ross
Corey Hawkins
Priyanka Chopra
