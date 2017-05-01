One Shot to Death, Six Injured at San Diego Apartment Complex Pool

On Sunday evening, a gunman opened fire on a pool party, killing one woman and injuring six others.

Peter Selis, the gunman, was shot by police after opening fire on the pool area of an apartment building, according to police chief Shelley Zimmerman. Selis was reported to be reloading a weapon by authorities in a helicopter overhead when three officers on the ground confronted him. When he pointed his weapon at police, the officers exchanged gunfire, and Selis was killed.

The seven victims have not been named but have been identified as four black women, two black men and a Hispanic man. It is not clear whether Selis, a white man, knew any of them. However, it is believed that Selis, as well as at least one other victim, lived at the apartment building.

According to reports, Selis, a local mechanic, appeared “calm” as he opened fire with “a beer in one hand and gun in the other.”

