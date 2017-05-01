Ray and Janay Rice Give An Update on Their Relationship Three Years After Elevator Incident

Janay and Ray Rice recently spoke to ESPN about the infamous domestic violence incident that forever changed their lives, and shared that they are trying to move forward from the infamous 2014 incident.

“I honestly don’t think there was a day in the past three years that I didn’t feel judged. I know I was judged. But I know who I am, and I know our relationship. I know who he is. That was just a matter of ten seconds in our life,” Janay said of the video that showed her husband dragging her unconscious body in an elevator.

She went on to explain that she still hasn’t seen the video and refuses to let it rule her life, saying, “If we continue to live in that moment, we’ll never move on.”

As for her husband, Ray has been making the circuits speaking out against domestic abuse. “I think the physical part of it [domestic abuse] is the only thing that really gets talked about. Everything else gets left out, where it’s emotional, verbal, you know, financial abuse. I think once you start to go out and really understand what domestic violence is, it really is, you know, gut-wrenching to be considered, you know, the poster boy of it.”



READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Rob Carr and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of ESPN and YouTube