Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Prince’s Family is Planning a Reality Show to Star In

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Prince

Source: getty / Getty


The real reason that Prince’s estate sued to stop his new music from being released last month is because his heirs want to use those songs first…for their planned reality series.

Still in early development, the show will focus on how their lives have changed since Prince died on April 21, 2016. A production company has signed on, but no deal is in place for an airdate as of yet.

Per TMZ, “We’re told the family’s fighting George Ian Boxill, the producer of the ‘Deliverance’ EP, to keep the music under wraps … so they can debut it on the show.

“Meanwhile, the court has ordered Boxill to turn over the music to the estate, but he’s still fighting that.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending
Met Gala 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities
 16 hours ago
05.01.17
NEW VIDEO: NICKI MINAJ – ‘REGRET IN YOUR TEARS’
 23 hours ago
05.01.17
The Barstool Party 2017
Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Issa No Go
 3 days ago
04.29.17
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 5 days ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 6 days ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 6 days ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 7 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 1 week ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Photos