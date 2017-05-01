Prince’s Family is Planning a Reality Show to Star In

The real reason thatestate sued to stop his new music from being released last month is because his heirs want to use those songs first…for their planned reality series.

Still in early development, the show will focus on how their lives have changed since Prince died on April 21, 2016. A production company has signed on, but no deal is in place for an airdate as of yet.

Per TMZ, “We’re told the family’s fighting George Ian Boxill, the producer of the ‘Deliverance’ EP, to keep the music under wraps … so they can debut it on the show.

“Meanwhile, the court has ordered Boxill to turn over the music to the estate, but he’s still fighting that.”

