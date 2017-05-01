Common Shares Video Of Impromptu Jam Session With Questlove & Teenage Street Performer

We complain about the stuff we see on the internet, a lot, and often, rightly so, but it’s moments like this, especially for us hip-hop heads, that really make us sit back and thank the internet for an opportunity like this to be shared to the world.
Now fast forward to yesterday, when Common shared this video on his IG page, and already has over 100,000 views in less than a day. In the video below, you see Questlove roll up on the young man, sit down with him, and boom, an impromptu jam session broke out and put a smile on each and every person that watched this powerful moment.
Common shared this message below:
A few days ago a put a video up of a random kid performing on the streets. Since then, I’ve got to know his story and more importantly, found out that he’s a great person as well as a great student. Today I had @questlove roll up on @d9rius for a impromptu jam session. And afterwards, Questo gave him a drum set! #upliftingyouth
1. “Inside is where the fight lay/ And everything a nigga do may not be what he might say.” [“Be (Intro)”]
2. “Never looking back or too far in front of me/ The present is a gift and I just want to be.” [“Be (Intro)”]
3. “Close my eyes to see things in front of me/ I’m gone now, imagine what I’m gonna be.” [“Blue Sky”]
4. “I know enough to know I don’t know much.” [Def Poetry Jam]
5. “Everyday women and men become legends.” [“Glory”]
6. “Asked my guy how he thought travellin the world sound/ Found it hard to imagine he hadn’t been past downtown.” [“Respiration”]
7. “Hunger in they eyes is what seems to feed me.” [“The People”]
8. “Nobody believe, until I believe me.” [“The People”]
9. “I watched ‘Crash’ and realize that we all survivors/ No religion or race could ever describe us. [“Forever Begins”]
10. “Dealt a bad hand, but I played my cards right.” [“Play your Cards Right”]
11. “They say ‘life is a game,’ so I play hard.” [“They Say”]
12. “Playing on a field of hard times/ These struggles like the yard line/ that I gain from/ Nowhere is where I came from.” [“Any Given Sunday”]
13. “By the foes I was told, either focus or fold.” [“The Corner”]
14. “How could I ever let your words affect me?” [“Get Em High”]
15. “It’s the games nature/ When you’re glowin’ some will love and some will hate ya.” [“Real People”]
16. “I’m trapped in myself/ See what happens with wealth/ At times you can lose yourself/ During the sunniest of days many superstars melt.” [“Any Given Sunday”]
17. “Life is an obstacle/ As I maneuver through the manure I try to be responsible. [“Book of Life”]
18. “In relationships, I stand my ground. For example, I like to go to church on New Year’s Eve—to spend that time with God. My ex would always want me to go somewhere with her instead, and when I did, I’d regret it. Now I’ll just say to a woman I’m dating, ‘I’m going to church—and I’ll meet you right after.’” [Interview, Oprah]
19. “Nobody wants to live in a sad state in their lives and you can create your own dreams and your own happiness if you just work towards it and believe in it and make those choices that lead towards that.” [Interview, Ebony]
