Common Shares Video Of Impromptu Jam Session With Questlove & Teenage Street Performer

We complain about the stuff we see on the internet, a lot, and often, rightly so, but it’s moments like this, especially for us hip-hop heads, that really make us sit back and thank the internet for an opportunity like this to be shared to the world.

A few weeks ago, Common shared the video below of @d9rius with this caption

“WOW! @d9rius is one talented young brother! Aye @karriemriggins1 @questlove @frankknuckles one of y’all got some explaining to do.”

Now fast forward to yesterday, when Common shared this video on his IG page, and already has over 100,000 views in less than a day. In the video below, you see Questlove roll up on the young man, sit down with him, and boom, an impromptu jam session broke out and put a smile on each and every person that watched this powerful moment.

Common shared this message below:

A few days ago a put a video up of a random kid performing on the streets. Since then, I’ve got to know his story and more importantly, found out that he’s a great person as well as a great student. Today I had @questlove roll up on @d9rius for a impromptu jam session. And afterwards, Questo gave him a drum set! #upliftingyouth

Another example of how powerful of a connection music has on people of all ages all around the world! Thank you for sharing this Common!

On top of all that greatness, Common shared this post, a picture of all them together, including Black Thought, with the caption:

“Me and @blackthought couldn’t resist and jumped in to perform with @d9rius & @questlove“

Video please soon?!

