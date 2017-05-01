Violent Night in Columbus ,Three Shootings Three dead in Seven Hours

It was a violent night in Columbus with three separate shootings around town resulting in two deaths.
Incident #1 took place in Weiland Park on the corner of North 4th Street and 8th Ave. Police found three people shot, one dead.
Incident #2 took place in Linden on the 1900-block of Republic Avenue around 2:00am. Police arrived on the scene to find one person dead
Incident #3 took place on the east side on Olde Coventry Road around 3:00am. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center for treatment and passed away later.
If you have information in any of these shooting please contact Columbus Division of Police.
