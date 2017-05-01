Entertainment
NEW VIDEO: NICKI MINAJ – 'REGRET IN YOUR TEARS'

Posted 6 hours ago
The wait is over. After teasing fans, Nicki Minaj debuts the stunning video for her emotional single “Regret In Your Tears.”

Directed by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Pigott, the cinematic clip is a captivatingly sensual experience, allowing the Queens MC to play with eroticism and symbolism.

“Regret” follows the video for her Drake and Lil Wayne-assisted “No Frauds,” which dropped last month. Both are cuts off Nicki’s #3PackFromParis, which also included the Weezy-featured “Changed It.” No word yet on how these songs will impact her Pinkprint follow-up, which is expected to drop this year.

