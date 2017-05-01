9 O'Clock News
Prego Beyoncé and Jay Z Hit the Clippers Game [Photos]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven

Beyoncé continued to show off her pregnancy promo tour by attending the Clippers game with husband Jay Z in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Their outing comes a day after they attended Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala. Check all the pics below in the gallery.

We love seeing Bey out and about — but she looked completely over it sitting courtside at the game.

Take a look at a few photos below.

Celebrities at Los Angeles Clippers Game

Photos