How Emerging Baseball Star Hunter Greene Shows Important Lesson For Parents [EXCLUSIVE]

African-American participation in baseball is almost non-existent, and has long been a problem for the sport. A young new black baseball player, Hunter Greene, is the potential top pick for this season’s draft. The Sherman Oaks, California native has to finish high school first, but he is already emerging as baseball’s next big star, and could be a “savior to the sport for young African-American kids.”

Jeff breaks down Hunter Greene’s awesomeness, on the field and off, and explains the major cue that black parents every where should take from his story. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

