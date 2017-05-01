The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Kevin Gates Is Back In Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this Hip-Hop Spot, Headkrack has nothing but bad news to “bestow” upon us. Recently, Headkrack was pleased to report that Kevin Gates just finished serving time for kicking a fan at a concert. But when he was released, he went to go check up on some other charges in Illinois. Turns out, there was a little more than some quick paperwork waiting for him.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos