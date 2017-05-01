Why Kevin Gates Is Back In Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Hip-Hop Spot, Headkrack has nothing but bad news to “bestow” upon us. Recently, Headkrack was pleased to report that Kevin Gates just finished serving time for kicking a fan at a concert. But when he was released, he went to go check up on some other charges in Illinois. Turns out, there was a little more than some quick paperwork waiting for him.

