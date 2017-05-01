The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea Names 5 Diana Ross Songs With Ease [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
Before engaging in his usual “tricknology,” as Headkrack coined it, he demonstrated how easy the morning show’s new game, “5 On It,” could possibly be. He asked Gary With Da Tea the perfect question- to name 5 Diana Ross songs.

Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea breeze through his answer with ease, in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

