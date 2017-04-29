The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Morris Chestnut On Which Of His Movies He’d Like To Do A Sequel To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Morris Chestnut chatted with the morning show crew about his new book, “The Cut.” At 48 years old, he still looks youthful, healthy and fit. He explains that when he got the call to do Best Man Holiday, he had to get in shape, and the book shares everything he did in order to accomplish that.

Morris explains why he doesn’t let himself feel pressured to stay perfectly fit, and how he keeps his priorities in check. Plus, he reveals which of his movies he would love to make a sequel to if he had the chance. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

