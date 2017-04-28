Mom Throws Her Son a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”-Themed Birthday Party

This is one of the cutest ideas we’ve ever seen for a second birthday party.
Neshaszda Wright decided to throw a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-themed birthday party for her little boy, Princeton, complete with an opening credits video to the song we all know and love.
Everything from the bright yellow hat to the font introducing Princeton’s name is just perfect about this amazing video.
You can check out the full video, complete with striped green shirt and grinning little boy, below.
READ MORE: TheGrio.com
Article Courtesy of The Grio
Picture Courtesy of the Fresh Prince
Video Courtesy of Facebook and The Grio
Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]
11 photos Launch gallery
Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 11
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 11
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 11
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 11
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 11
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 11
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 11
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 11
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 11
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 11
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours