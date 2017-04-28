Uncategorized
Mom Throws Her Son a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”-Themed Birthday Party

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
Fresh Prince Pics

Source: Fresh Prince Pics / Fresh Prince


This is one of the cutest ideas we’ve ever seen for a second birthday party.

Neshaszda Wright decided to throw a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-themed birthday party for her little boy, Princeton, complete with an opening credits video to the song we all know and love.

Everything from the bright yellow hat to the font introducing Princeton’s name is just perfect about this amazing video.

You can check out the full video, complete with striped green shirt and grinning little boy, below.


Photos