Dr. David Dao Reaches A Settlement With United Airlines

is finally being compensated for his violent experience with United Airlines. The doctor, who was dragged off a plane for not giving up his seat to United employees, has reached an “amicable settlement.” The terms of the settlement require the amount reached to remain undisclosed. However, Dao’s lawyer, Thomas Demetrio, praised the outcome. He commended United CEO‘s actions saying, “Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has.”

In the April 9 incident, Dao suffered a broken nose and a “significant concussion.” At least four of the Chicago officers who forcibly removed Dao were placed on leave. After a week-long P.R. nightmare for United, it seems like they’ve atoned for their wrongdoings. “United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago,” Demetrio said. “For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded.”

The airline service even revealed new policies on Thursday to prevent incidents like Dao’s. They include a promise to not use law enforcement when trying to remove overbooked customers, additional training for front-line employees, and creating an automated system that will ask customers at check-in if they would be willing to give up their seat if necessary. Munoz also promised to reduce the amount of overbooking and he would offer up to $10,000 to passengers opting to take a later flight.

In a statement released by United, they said, “We are pleased to report that United and Dr. Dao have reached an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident that occurred aboard flight 3411. We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do.”

