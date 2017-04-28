9 O'Clock News
Stream Wale’s New Album “SHINE”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
Inside Wale's 'Shine' Listening Event

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Now out, stream Wale’s long awaited new album “SHINE,” featuring Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Chris Brown & more.

It’s been a long time in the making, since January of 2016 to be exact when we first caught wind of the album’s title, but after a couple setbacks & delays Wale’s highly anticipated SHINE album has finally arrived.

Containing 14 tracks in total, the follow up to 2015’s The All About Nothing album features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Phil Ade, Wizkid, J Balvin, and even his baby daughter Zyla, who appears on the outro “Smile.” Meanwhile, production comes from the likes of Mike Dean, Cool & Dre, Nez & Rio, The Dope Boyz, Spinz Beats Inc, Christian Rich, Pro Reese, and more.

Stream the album [here]

 

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

