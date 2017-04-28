Stream Wale’s New Album “SHINE”

It’s been a long time in the making, since January of 2016 to be exact when we first caught wind of the album’s title, but after a couple setbacks & delays Wale’s highly anticipated SHINE album has finally arrived.

Containing 14 tracks in total, the follow up to 2015’s The All About Nothing album features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Phil Ade, Wizkid, J Balvin, and even his baby daughter Zyla, who appears on the outro “Smile.” Meanwhile, production comes from the likes of Mike Dean, Cool & Dre, Nez & Rio, The Dope Boyz, Spinz Beats Inc, Christian Rich, Pro Reese, and more.

