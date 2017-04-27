R. Kelly Being Sued For Having Affair With Man’s Wife & Gave Her Chlamydia

This is a mess. R. Kelly is back in the middle of a lawsuit for allegedly having an affair and spreading an STD!

A Mississippi man has filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly for allegedly popping on a little 12 Play and doing a little bumping and grinding with his wife.

Deputy Kenneth Bryant, with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, says his wife, Asia Childress, was in a relationship with R. Kelly before Bryant and Childress’ July 15, 2012 wedding, WAPT reports. But, apparently, Kelly put his key back into her ignition after she attended a concert in October 2012.

In the lawsuit (pdf), filed April 21 in Circuit Court, Bryant states that his wife talked him into moving to Atlanta to further his career, but that it turns out, she only wanted to be closer to Kelly.

“Each time R. Kelly would have a concert in a nearby state, Childress would disappear to unite with her lover,” the lawsuit alleges. “Time after time, R. Kelly cuckolded Bryant, with blatant disregard for Bryant’s and Childress’ vows.”

To top it off, Bryant charges his move to Atlanta hurt him in the pockets and that he took a huge loss financially. Let me not forget to mention, Bryant alleges Kelly gave his wife chlamydia.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: