9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

R. Kelly Being Sued For Having Affair With Man’s Wife & Gave Her Chlamydia

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment
R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This is a mess.  R. Kelly is back in the middle of a lawsuit for allegedly having an affair and spreading an STD!

A Mississippi man has filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly for allegedly popping on a little 12 Play and doing a little bumping and grinding with his wife.

 Deputy Kenneth Bryant, with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, says his wife, Asia Childress, was in a relationship with R. Kelly before Bryant and Childress’ July 15, 2012 wedding, WAPT reports. But, apparently, Kelly put his key back into her ignition after she attended a concert in October 2012.

In the lawsuit (pdf), filed April 21 in Circuit Court, Bryant states that his wife talked him into moving to Atlanta to further his career, but that it turns out, she only wanted to be closer to Kelly.

 “Each time R. Kelly would have a concert in a nearby state, Childress would disappear to unite with her lover,” the lawsuit alleges. “Time after time, R. Kelly cuckolded Bryant, with blatant disregard for Bryant’s and Childress’ vows.”

To top it off, Bryant charges his move to Atlanta hurt him in the pockets and that he took a huge loss financially. Let me not forget to mention, Bryant alleges Kelly gave his wife chlamydia.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading R. Kelly Being Sued For Having Affair With Man’s Wife & Gave Her Chlamydia

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 1 day ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 4 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 4 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 4 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 4 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 4 days ago
04.25.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 6 days ago
04.22.17
Photos