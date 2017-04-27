Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their Love On Social Media

Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their Love On Social Media

The new couple took to IG to show off their love.

Nick Gordon, the troubled ex of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, hasn’t made many headlines lately, as he has kept a low-profile since being required to pay $35 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate after being found guilty in her wrongful death suit in 2015. Well now, he has returned…and with a new girlfriend.

In a handful of Instagram posts, Gordon and his new girlfriend took their relationship public. The woman, only identified as Laura, posted two photos complete with sappy messages about her new boo. The new couple is seen cuddled up together in each photo, however at press time, Gordon hadn’t posted any photos of Laura to his personal account.

In one of the picture’s captions, Laura describes Gordon as “My sweet, handsome, considerate, protective, loving, charismatic, entertaining, compassionate, comforting, warm hearted, outstanding, simply incredible boyfriend: I’m beyond blessed because you’re the best.”

You can check out the IG photos of the new couple BELOW:

#NickGordon has moved on from #BobbiKristina, and she describes him as "compassionate and comforting."

A post shared by PopFuzionTV (@popfuziontv) on

 

#NickGordon has a new girlfriend and her name is Laura #gossiptwins

A post shared by 💜💜thegossiptwins_ 💜💜(NEW PAGE) (@thegossiptwins_) on

Photos