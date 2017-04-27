So Beautiful
These 4 Black Celebrities Need To Attend The 2017 Met Gala Because….FASHION

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
The biggest spring fashion event is on the horizon: The Met Gala. The Met Gala is the annual event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City and the mark of the opening of the highly awaited costume exhibit.

FASHION-FRANCE-COMME DES GARCONS

Source: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Getty


This year, the Met is celebrating Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, the creator of the avant-garde and fashion forward line, Comme des Garçons. Her exhibit, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, is sure to be one of the most exciting exhibits. This theme is sure to bring red carpet innovation, experimental dresses, and inventive gowns.

Comme des Garcons: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Source: Estrop / Getty


There are 5 people we NEED to see on the red carpet (Anna Wintour, if they weren’t on the list, send an invite!).

MISSY ELLIOT

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/missy-elliott-1hBb8piEeb99C”>via GIPHY</a></p>

Missy Elliot has been supa dupa fly for the longest and she made a garbage bag look high fashion. While she can’t stand the rain, she can stand for some fashion forward styles.

SOLANGE


Solange definitely deserves a seat at the table and is often spotted at the Met Gala. She plays with architecture with her style frequently and I can’t wait to see what she brings this year.

GRACE JONES


It’s Grace Jones. Nothing else needs to be said.

RIHANNA


The mega-star embraces fashion and will be sure to bring it with some serious style.

Beauties, who are YOU most excited to see on the red carpet at this years’ Met Gala?! Tell us below.

Also check out our gallery of the best Met Gala dresses of all time.

Photos