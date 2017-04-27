The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why Black Women Feel Betrayed By Shea Moisture [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Shea Moisture is a beauty brand that has been supported by black women ever since it began. It has also always been marketed toward black women, and its rise in popularity was subsequently aided by black women. So when they dropped an advertisement featuring all white women and one racially-ambiguous-looking black woman, social media exploded.

Suddenly, after those years (and millions and millions of dollars) of support, Shea Moisture seem to cast aside the black women that ushered the brand into the limelight in favor of the white dollar. But the move seems to have actually hurt them more than anything, because they sent a super disrespectful message to the people who actually buy their products. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

